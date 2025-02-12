Man gets 4 years in prison for stealing from cars at LA County cemeteries: DA

The Brief David Bassett pleaded no contest to charges that he broke into the cars of mourners at multiple LA County cemeteries. Bassett was sentenced to four years in state prison. The break-ins happened between Feb. 5, 2023 and Feb. 25, 2024, at least three separate cemeteries.



A Rancho Cucamonga man pleaded no contest earlier this week to charges that he broke into cars at local cemeteries while the victims were mourning or attending funerals.

He will now serve four years in state prison, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

What we know:

David Bassett entered his no contest plea on Feb. 11, to four counts of burglary of a vehicle.

According to the DA's Office, the crimes happened between Feb. 3, 2023 and Feb. 25, 2024, in at least three cemeteries across Los Angeles County.

Bassett broke into cars at two Forest Lawn cemeteries and the Oakwood Memorial Park and Cemetery in Chatsworth, the DA's office said.

After some of the burglaries, officials said Bassett used the victims' credit cards.

What they're saying:

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman called the crimes "despicable."

"Preying on people in their most vulnerable moments — while they’re mourning and paying their respects — is beyond reprehensible," Hochman said in a press release. "Let this be a warning: If you exploit the grief of others for personal gain, you will be caught, and you will be prosecuted."

What's next:

Bassett has been sentenced to four years in state prison.

His restitution hearing is scheduled for March 28.