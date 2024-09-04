Man found dead inside van in Highland Park

A man was found dead inside a van in Los Angeles' Highland Park neighborhood.

The Los Angeles Police Department launched a death investigation near the intersection of El Paso Drive and North Avenue 50 on Wednesday. The body was found inside a 2007 Kia van.

Officials have not released the dead person's name, but neighbors say he was a handyman remembered for being kind to others.

As of Wednesday evening, no arrests have been announced in connection to the man's death. It is also unknown how the man died.