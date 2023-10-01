Man found dead in car that went off cliff in San Pedro

A man was found dead inside a car that went off a cliff in San Pedro Saturday.

It happened around 11 p.m. near Paseo Del Mar and Roxbury Street.

According to authorities, the car went over a steep cliff and landed in the water on its roof, becoming wedged upside down, in between rocks in high surf.

Firefighters were able to extricate the man from the car. He was declared dead at the scene. His identity was not released.

Authorities searched for other victims but did not locate any.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.