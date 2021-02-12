Man found beaten to death in West Hollywood; suspects remain at large

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was conducting a homicide investigation in West Hollywood on Friday after a 49-year-old man was found beaten to death near the intersection of Melrose Avenue and La Cienega Boulevard.

LASD deputies were called to the scene just before 12:30 a.m. after reports of a fight near the popular rooftop bar and restaurant E.P.& L.P.

Before deputies arrived, officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were flagged down regarding a person down on the street where offices found a man unresponsive in a crosswalk on the northwest corner of the intersection. Officials said the victim appeared to have suffered blunt force trauma.

LA County firefighters attempted lifesaving efforts. However, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff’s investigators said before LAPD officers were flagged down, the victim was assaulted by a man and a woman.

Authorities said the suspects and the victim were at E.P. & L.P. prior to the deadly assault, but the circumstances leading up to the attack remain unclear.

Video taken at the scene shows the victim, who witnesses said was a regular at the bar, appeared to be breaking up a fight between his friends and another group.

A detailed description of the two suspects who ran from the scene was not available.

The victim's name has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LASD.

