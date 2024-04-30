Man fatally shoots wife, boyfriend before taking his own life in Delaware: state police

article

Authorities say a Delaware man confessed to killing his wife and her new boyfriend moments before taking his own life at a property in Kent County.

Delaware State Police troopers responded to a home on Cilento Drive in Magnolia just after 6 p.m. Monday for reports of gunfire.

Investigators said a 38-year-old woman was found shot to death in the front yard and two men, 43 and 49, were found fatally shot inside the home.

Authorities believe the 49-year-old man, whose identity was not shared, fatally shot the woman and the man before dying from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Investigators believe the suspect contacted a family member and confessed to shooting his wife and her new boyfriend, and expressed intent to take his own life.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (tel:18002738255). Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line)