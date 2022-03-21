Man falls into 25-foot hole in Ventura County, firefighters say

A person was safely pulled from a 25-foot hole in Ventura County.

The Ventura County Fire Department responded to a call from a construction site in the 30 block of Flintlock Lane in Bell Canyon Monday night.

Crews were eventually able to pull the person out of the hole and transported him to a local hospital.

As of Monday night, officials have not specified how the person fell into the hole in the first place.

