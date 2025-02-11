Man with phony $100 bills, fake license arrested during traffic stop in Irvine

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo courtesy Irvine PD

Police in Irvine got quite the surprise when they conducted a traffic stop on a Santa Ana man over the weekend.

According to police, the suspect, 23-year-old Dayner Chacon Lara, presented a fake driver's license to the officer. Once officers were able to determine his real name, they discovered he did not have a driver's license.

Inside Lara's car, officers recovered "funny money," a stolen license plate, and mail belonging to other people.

Lara was booked on multiple charges including possessing stolen property and possessing a deceptive government ID.