Expand / Collapse search

Man with phony $100 bills, fake license arrested during traffic stop in Irvine

By
Published  February 11, 2025 4:05pm PST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 11
Image 1 of 3

Photo courtesy Irvine PD

IRVINE, Calif. - Police in Irvine got quite the surprise when they conducted a traffic stop on a Santa Ana man over the weekend.

According to police, the suspect, 23-year-old Dayner Chacon Lara, presented a fake driver's license to the officer. Once officers were able to determine his real name, they discovered he did not have a driver's license. 

Inside Lara's car, officers recovered "funny money," a stolen license plate, and mail belonging to other people. 

Lara was booked on multiple charges including possessing stolen property and possessing a deceptive government ID. 

The Source: Information for this story is from the Irvine Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyIrvine