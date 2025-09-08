86-year-old man dies after rottweiler attack in Norwalk

The Brief An 86-year-old man has died after being attacked by two unleashed rottweilers while on a walk in Norwalk. Two passersby fought off the dogs and provided aid before paramedics took the man to the hospital, where he died from a severed artery in his arm. An investigation is underway, with the medical examiner working to confirm the exact cause of death.



An 86-year-old man died Sunday morning after being attacked by two rottweiler dogs in Norwalk.

What we know:

The incident happened on Saturday around 6:45 a.m. near 166th Street and Graystone Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The elderly man was on his morning walk when the unleashed rottweilers attacked him, authorities said.

The man sustained severe bleeding from an artery in his left arm and was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries the following morning.

Officials said the dogs' owner cooperated with sheriff's deputies at the scene and told them that the dogs somehow got out, and he was looking for them when the attack occurred.

The dogs will likely be placed into the custody of Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control and quarantined.

What's next:

Authorities are waiting for the medical examiner to confirm the cause of the man's death.