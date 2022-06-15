Man dies after gunman fires at least 40 rounds into his car in South LA

A man was killed after investigators said a gunman fired at least 40 rounds into his car in South Los Angeles Tuesday night.

The shooting was reported around 10:15 p.m. near the intersection of South Hoover Street and Manchester Avenue in the Vermont Knolls area. The victim was sitting in his car with his girlfriend when two men pulled up next to him and fired dozens of shots.

Officials said a 38-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and his name has not been released by authorities.

Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are working to determine why the victim was targeted and believe the assailant fired so many rounds due to the number of shell casings found at the scene.

Sheriff's officials said his girlfriend survived the shooting.

No further information was immediately released.

