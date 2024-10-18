Man dies after attack in Jurupa Valley; Murder suspect on the run

article

Depuities are asking for the public's help in finding a suspect wanted for a murder case out of Jurupa Valley.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office responded to a call in the 6300 block of Baldwin Avenue around 6:30 a.m. on October 10. After arriving at the scene, deputies found Joshua David Clark, the attack victim who ended up dying at the scene.

As of October 17, no arrests have been announced in connection to Clark's death.

Anyone with information on Clark or the suspects connected to the murder is asked to call 951-955-1777.