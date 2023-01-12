Man in coma 2 months after Westlake hit-and-run crash

article

Authorities Thursday announced a reward of up to $25,000 for information that helps find a motorist involved in a hit-and-run in November in the Westlake area that left a man in a coma.

Luis Varela was hit by a vehicle about 7 p.m. Nov. 11 as he was crossing Wilshire Boulevard at Park View Street, according to Los Angeles Police Department Detective Juan Campos of the Central Traffic Division.

"Varela sustained severe head trauma and was admitted into the intensive care unit at a hospital, where he remains in a coma," Campos said in a statement.

The hit-and-run vehicle was described only as a dark SUV that probably sustained front-end damage, Campos said. No description was available of the motorist, Campos said.

Authorities and Varela's family announced the reward at a Thursday morning news conference at the crash site. The reward was offered by the city of Los Angeles for information leading to the identity, arrest and conviction of the driver.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to contact Campos at 213- 486-0755 or by email at 31480@LAPD.online.