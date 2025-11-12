Man charged with sexually assaulting girl at Hollywood restaurant

article

The Brief A man was charged with sexually assaulting a child at a Hollywood restaurant. He faces life without the possibility of parole.



A man is facing charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a young girl at a Hollywood restaurant.

What we know:

On Nov. 5, David Josue Lopes, 38, allegedly approached the victim inside the restaurant and took her to a closed area, out of public view, and physically and sexually assaulted her.

He has since been charged with one felony count of forcible lewd act upon a child under 14. He also faces allegations of aggravated kidnapping and infliction of bodily harm on a child under 14 years old, according to the LA County District Attorney's Office.

Lopes pleaded not guilty and is being held on no bail.

If convicted as charged, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

What they're saying:

"The allegations in this case are horrifying. An innocent child and her family have suffered an unthinkable trauma that will leave lasting scars. My Office will use every legal tool available to seek justice for this young victim and to ensure that the individual responsible is held accountable under the law," DA Nathan Hochman said.

Detectives are asking the public for help in identifying any additional victims. Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 424-259-7096. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).