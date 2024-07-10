Man charged in sexual assault of UCLA student in her dorm room

A man has been charged in connection with the sexual assault of a University of California, Los Angeles student in her dorm room last week.

Jeffrey Brewer, 41, is charged with one count of sexual penetration by use of force; and one count of first-degree residential burglary with person present, LA County District Attorney George Gascón announced Wednesday.

It is further alleged that Brewer committed the sexual assault during the commission of a burglary of the first degree.

"The brutal and violent sexual assault experienced by this survivor at the hands of the alleged suspect is profoundly disturbing and unfathomable, and will not be tolerated," District Attorney Gascón said. "Our thoughts are with the victims and students during this incredibly challenging time. We are dedicated to ensuring the offender faces appropriate consequences for his actions and that justice is achieved."

In the early morning hours of July 5, Brewer was loitering outside the Saxson Suites dorm on De Neve Drive, according to authorities. He was able to get inside after a student opened the door after he knocked. Brewer was then asked to leave by two student residents, which he did.

But less than an hour later, police said Brewer returned and broke into another residence in the same building, where he sexually assaulted one of the two female students inside. He was arrested a day later after being identified by the victim and multiple witnesses.

Brewer is being held on $1.1 million bail. If convicted as charged, Brewer faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life, plus 6 years, in state prison.



