Man charged in Lancaster quadruple murder

A 19-year-old man has been charged in the murders of four people at a home in Lancaster, according to Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón.

Miguel Sandoval, 19, was arrested for the Nov. 16 murders of Edwin Garcia, Christine Aca-ac, Matthew Montebello, and Janvi Maquindang.

According to authorities, Sandoval allegedly burglarized the Lancaster home where the victims were sleeping and shot them before setting the house on fire. Montebello was rescued by firefighters but later died at the hospital.

Sandoval is charged with four counts of murder, one felony count of first-degree residential burglary with a person present, and one felony count of arson.

Officials further allege Sandoval intentionally killed the victims by means of lying in wait, committed multiple murders, and used a handgun.

Officials said another person, other than the accomplice, allegedly was present in the home during the crimes.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of these four lives, including a brother and sister, who were callously shot as they peacefully slept in their beds," District Attorney Gascón said. "This shooting has devastated the Lancaster community, and our hearts go out to the victims’ families, who are suffering from this sudden incomprehensible loss. Prosecutors in our Major Crimes Division will work tirelessly to hold the perpetrator accountable to the fullest extent of the law."

Sandoval is scheduled to be arraigned January 27.

If convicted as charged, Sandoval faces a maximum sentence of life without the possibility of parole.