California vet pulls two dozen socks, onesie, more out of dog's stomach

The Brief A 7-month-old Bernese mountain dog is recovering after emergency surgery. The dog's family took her to the emergency room after they noticed she was vomiting and had a swollen stomach. The surgeon found 24 socks, hair ties and other items in the dog's stomach and intestines.



A 7-month-old Bernese mountain dog is recovering just over a week after having emergency surgery to remove literally dozens of socks from her stomach.

Now, the emergency center that performed the surgery is using the dog's case as a cautionary tale, especially if you have a pup who's got a nose for your socks.

What we know:

Luna, the Bernese mountain dog, was taken to the Corona Animal Emergency Center last week, after her family noticed that she was vomiting. They also noticed that the pup's stomach was distended.

The center did some x-rays, and found her stomach full, and her intestines blocked, and took her into surgery.

When the team's surgeon checked out Luna's stomach, she found 44 items, including two dozen socks.

Here's everything they found:

24 socks

1 scrunchie

2 hair ties

1 shoe insert

1 onesie

Other pieces of clothes

The surgeon was able to remove all the objects from Luna's stomach, and was able to get the onesie, which the center said was blocking the dog's intestine.

What's next:

Luna survived the surgery, and is now back at home, according to a post on the ER's Instagram page, sporting a cone after her surgery, and hopefully avoiding the socks.

Why you should care:

The Corona Animal Emergency Center Luna's case to warn pet owners about the dangers of dogs eating things they shouldn't

In an Instagram post detailing Luna's progress, the center called it "a reminder to trust your instincts. If you notice vomiting, lethargy, or a firm abdomen, don’t wait — act fast and contact your vet."