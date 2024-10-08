Female USC students come face-to-face with intruder at off-campus home

A group of female USC students say they came face to face with a man who tried to get into their off-campus home.

The incident was reported in the 2700 block of Menlo Avenue of Los Angeles a little before after midnight Tuesday.

"He just entered through our back door," said the break-in victim. "It was very startling… we screamed, we ran, we called the cops."

Both the woman and USC's campus police told FOX 11 the man took off before LAPD officers arrived.

As campus police patrolled around USC, they eventually spotted the break-in suspect and took him into custody.

USC Chief of Public Safety Lauretta Hill is reminding the public to remain vigilant.

"We always encourage our students to download the Live Safe app so they're able to communicate directly with our dispatch. If they see something, and they want to report it or to tag us with pictures," Hill said.