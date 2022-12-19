Venice SWAT Standoff: Man arrested after possibly bathing at home he's accused of breaking into

A man is in handcuffs after he was at the center of a bizarre SWAT standoff in the Venice area of Los Angeles County Monday.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of a suspect, a man possibly armed with a sword, in the 400 block of Santa Clara Avenue around 12:30 p.m. According to FOX 11's crew at the scene, the suspect broke into one of the homes in the area and refused to leave – even after the fact a woman in a cell phone video confronted the suspect about it.

The man's refusal to leave the house prompted the SWAT team to head to the scene. The standoff lasted more than an hour, and part of the reason the man took that long to surrender was because he may have been taking a shower or bath while SWAT officers were outside waiting, according to FOX 11's crew.

Around 4:30 p.m., the suspect surrendered to police, wearing nothing but a towel. No one is believed to be hurt from the SWAT standoff.

There was no other information immediately available.

City News Service contributed to this report.