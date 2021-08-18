Man believed to be suspect in Tuesday's San Bernardino ambush dies in shooting, 2 officers hurt

A man believed to be the suspect in Tuesday's ambush that injured a deputy is dead after a shooting broke out in Highland Wednesday.

According to the San Bernardino Police Department, officers are asking the public to avoid the area between Baseline Street and Victoria Avenue in Highland due to the shooting investigation.

As San Bernardino PD's SWAT officers tried to place the man in custody, a shooting broke out, killing the man and injuring two officers at the scene. While the suspect's identity has not been released, police believe he was the suspect in Tuesday's shooting that left a San Bernardino County deputy – not to be confused with San Bernardino city police officer – injured.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

San Bernardino PD does not believe there are other suspects involved in Tuesday's shooting.

Both city police officers from Wednesday's shooting were taken to the hospital. Their conditions were not released, but San Bernardino PD says both officers were alert when taken to the hospital.

RELATED: Deputy shot in San Bernardino, deputy cruiser found completely torched at scene

The county deputy hit in Tuesday's San Bernardino shooting is recovering at the hospital.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.