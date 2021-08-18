Expand / Collapse search

Man believed to be suspect in Tuesday's San Bernardino ambush dies in shooting, 2 officers hurt

By KJ Hiramoto
Highland
Police believe the person shot and killed in Highland Wednesday could be the suspected wanted in connection to Tuesday's San Bernardino shooting that injured a county deputy.

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - A man believed to be the suspect in Tuesday's ambush that injured a deputy is dead after a shooting broke out in Highland Wednesday.

According to the San Bernardino Police Department, officers are asking the public to avoid the area between Baseline Street and Victoria Avenue in Highland due to the shooting investigation.

As San Bernardino PD's SWAT officers tried to place the man in custody, a shooting broke out, killing the man and injuring two officers at the scene. While the suspect's identity has not been released, police believe he was the suspect in Tuesday's shooting that left a San Bernardino County deputy – not to be confused with San Bernardino city police officer – injured.

San Bernardino PD does not believe there are other suspects involved in Tuesday's shooting.

Both city police officers from Wednesday's shooting were taken to the hospital. Their conditions were not released, but San Bernardino PD says both officers were alert when taken to the hospital.

RELATED: Deputy shot in San Bernardino, deputy cruiser found completely torched at scene

The county deputy hit in Tuesday's San Bernardino shooting is recovering at the hospital. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 