Man believed to be on drugs breaks through hospital ceiling, gets stuck inside: Upland PD

A man believed to be on drugs was rescued by authorities after he allegedly broke through the ceiling of a hospital emergency room and got stuck inside, according to police.

The incident happened Tuesday around 9 p.m. at the San Antonio Regional Hospital in Upland.

Surveillance video shows the man walking into the hospital, going into the restroom and never coming out.

"Due to the extremely confined space, maze of wires, plumbing, HVAC lines, etc., officers had to use a pole camera to look into the ceiling," police said.

That's when officers were able to locate the man, who was on top of a large HVAC unit and stuck under a steel beam in the dark.

The man was rescued after about an hour, authorities said.

The incident resulted in around $5,000 in damages to the ceiling, electrical, and HVAC system, officials said.

The man was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism and taken to the county jail.

Emergency services were uninterrupted during the incident, police said.