Video catches attack on elderly Santa Ana man with shopping cart, suspect in custody

A suspect is now in custody facing charges of elder abuse and assault with a deadly weapon after the attack on a 68-year-old man outside a Santa Ana grocery store last month.

Newly released surveillance video shows the suspect approaching the elderly man from behind as he walks to the doors of the store using a cane. The suspect, described as a panhandler by Santa Ana police, then knocks the man over using a shopping cart. Once the elderly man is on the ground, the suspect steals his belongings and runs away.

The incident occurred Sept. 19 in a parking lot at 1400 West Edinger Ave., police said in a statement.

The suspect attacked the elderly man after he allegedly declined to give him money, according to reports.

The elderly man who uses a cane and allegedly has a prosthetic leg was hospitalized following the attack. The man's family declined to provide any further information at this time.