Lineage Logistics sues 3 companies over Boyle Heights warehouse fire, seeks more than $1 billion

The Brief Lineage Logistics sued three companies, alleging their rooftop solar system work contributed to the June 17 fire at its Boyle Heights cold-storage facility. The company is seeking more than $1 billion in damages, while residents expressed mixed opinions about who is responsible. Altus Power and Pearce Services disputed the allegations as residents continued dealing with lingering odors and other effects of the fire.



Lineage Logistics has filed a lawsuit against three companies involved with the rooftop solar system at its Boyle Heights cold-storage facility, alleging their work contributed to the June 17 fire. The company is seeking more than $1 billion in damages.

The lawsuit has drawn mixed reactions from residents who continue to deal with the aftermath of the massive fire.

What we know:

Lineage is suing Altus Power Inc., Los Palos Street Operating LLC and Pearce Services LLC.

In the complaint, Lineage alleges the rooftop solar system was energized before critical safety checks were completed, despite concerns about faulty connections, wiring and other equipment. The company says the fire broke out while work was still underway.

Lineage says the blaze destroyed the facility and roughly 88 million pounds of frozen food and other products.

Resident Dominique Perles says the work involved a serious responsibility.

"I mean that is a big responsibility if you’re going to be putting electrical wiring for solar panels, you definitely have to be very careful because you never know it could burst into flames just like this and create an environmental disaster."

But not everyone in the neighborhood agrees with Lineage's allegations.

Margarita Baltazar says she believes Lineage, and no one else, is responsible for the June 17 fire.

"I say no, it’s not true. I say it’s their business."

What they're saying:

Saul Vasquez says the circumstances surrounding the fire remain unclear.

"Whether it was an accident or not… only they know."

Meanwhile, Maria De Jesus says residents are still dealing with the effects of the fire, including the lingering smell from the food that was stored inside the facility.

"It smells really bad," she says. De Jesus also says she has developed severe skin allergies that she did not have before.

What's next:

Altus Power Inc. issued the following statement:

"Lineage’s statement is riddled with misinformation in a blatant attempt to deflect blame for their role in this matter, including any damage caused by the release of substances from the warehouse, not the solar panel. We take safety extremely seriously and our strong safety record reflects our rigorous protocols and response procedures, in contrast to Lineage, whose track record is well documented. As tenant-operator that controlled the facility, Lineage is legally responsible for overseeing the site remediation, including cleanup, debris removal and remediation resources. We will contest the claims in court."

Pearce Services also disputes Lineage's allegations and issued the following statement:

"Pearce Services disputes Lineage’s allegations that Pearce caused the warehouse fire. Investigation into the fire’s cause, origin, and reasons for its spread remains ongoing, and it is premature for anyone to draw conclusions. The safety of our employees, our clients, and the communities where we operate is Pearce’s highest priority and Pearce remains committed to cooperating fully with the Los Angeles Fire Department and investigators as they complete their work. Pearce looks forward to vigorously defending itself against these allegations through the legal process. Because this matter is in litigation and the investigation remains ongoing, Pearce will not comment further at this time."

The lawsuit is seeking more than $1 billion in damages. The allegations in the complaint have not been proven in court.