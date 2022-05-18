19-year-old suspected in teen's murder in Riverside

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of an 18-year-old girl in Riverside, according to police.

The victim was found dead at an apartment in the 1000 block of Spruce Street on March 16. She died from unknown causes.

But an investigation helped authorities determine the identity of the person involved. That person was later identified as the suspect, 19-year-old Dezman Markell Hunter of Banning.

He was arrested on May 5 and was booked into the Robert Presley Detenton Center for murder.

No other details on the investigation were released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional details is asked to call 951-353-7116.