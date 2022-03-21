Man arrested in shooting death of bystander in Anaheim

A man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a bystander in Anaheim.

The suspect, 52-year-old Adalid Arcigaplancarte of Anaheim, is accused of fatally shooting 40-year-old Jorge Becerra-Vera of Stanton.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The incident happened March 18 in the area of 1300 S. Euclid Street. According to police, Arcigaplancarte was arguing with a woman in the parking lot of a strip mall when he noticed Becerra-Vera watching. Arcigalplancarte confronted Becerra-Vera, shot him, and fled the scene, police said.

Becerra-Vera was not involved in the argument, authorities said.

Arcigaplancarte was arrested on March 19 in Santa Ana. He has been booked into the Anaheim Detention Facility for murder and is being held on $1 million bail.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.

Advertisement



