Man arrested for allegedly killing girlfriend, stuffing her body inside trash can

By
Published  October 23, 2024 12:32pm PDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 11

Body found at Costa Mesa home

Daniel Allen Aldrich, 49, was arrested for the murder of Julie Anne Sanetra, 38 in Costa Mesa.

COSTA MESA, Calif. - A woman whose body was found stuffed in a trash can outside a Costa Mesa home was murdered by her boyfriend, according to police. 

Officers responded to a home in the 1900 block of Maple Avenue around 2:25 p.m. on a report of a body found in the backyard. 

The victim was identified as 38-year-old Julie Anne Santera of Irvine. 

The suspect's boyfriend, 49-year-old Daniel Allen Aldrich, was arrested later that day at a relative's home in Glendale, officials said.

The circumstances surrounding Santera's death are being investigated.

No other details were immediately released. 