Man arrested for allegedly killing girlfriend, stuffing her body inside trash can
COSTA MESA, Calif. - A woman whose body was found stuffed in a trash can outside a Costa Mesa home was murdered by her boyfriend, according to police.
Officers responded to a home in the 1900 block of Maple Avenue around 2:25 p.m. on a report of a body found in the backyard.
The victim was identified as 38-year-old Julie Anne Santera of Irvine.
The suspect's boyfriend, 49-year-old Daniel Allen Aldrich, was arrested later that day at a relative's home in Glendale, officials said.
The circumstances surrounding Santera's death are being investigated.
No other details were immediately released.