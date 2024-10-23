Man arrested for allegedly killing girlfriend, stuffing her body inside trash can

The Brief Daniel Aldrich has been arrested for allegedly murdering his girlfriend, Julie Santera. Santera's body was found stuffed in a trash can outside Aldrich's home. Aldrich was arrested at a relative's house in Glendale.



A woman whose body was found stuffed in a trash can outside a Costa Mesa home was murdered by her boyfriend, according to police.

Officers responded to a home in the 1900 block of Maple Avenue around 2:25 p.m. on a report of a body found in the backyard.

The victim was identified as 38-year-old Julie Anne Santera of Irvine.

The suspect's boyfriend, 49-year-old Daniel Allen Aldrich, was arrested later that day at a relative's home in Glendale, officials said.

The circumstances surrounding Santera's death are being investigated.

No other details were immediately released.