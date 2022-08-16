Man arrested for shooting death in Santa Ana

Orange County authorities announced the arrest of a Santa Ana man Tuesday, wanted for allegedly shooting and killing a man earlier this week.

Edgar Martinez, 24, of Santa Ana was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of murder according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

On Monday, Aug. 15, officers responded to calls of a shooting in the 1700 bock of North Spurgeon Street. When they got there they found an adult man identified as Alex Ruiz of Santa Ana unresponsive on the ground, suffering from a gunshot wound. Orange County Fire Authority officials rendered Ruiz aid. He was transferred to the hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries.

Police say that surveillance video from the scene helped them identify Martinez as the apparent shooter. Martinez is was booked on charges of murder, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and committing a felony for the benefit of a gang.