Man arrested for allegedly attacking, robbing homeless man in his tent in Culver City

One man has been arrested for allegedly attacking and robbing a sleeping homeless man in his tent in Culver City, police announced Monday.

Anthony Paul Yanez, 32, was charged Monday with assault with a deadly weapon for the October 5 attack, Culver City Police said.

That morning, officers responded to a call for a man bleeding heavily at a gas station on Sepulveda Boulevard. The man told police that he was sleeping in his tent at a nearby homeless encampment when two suspects walked in, pepper sprayed him, and then struck him in the head with a hammer.

The suspects took the victim’s property and fled the area in an unknown direction. The victim was subsequently hospitalized in critical condition for several days.

Officers did not say whether they had any leads on the second suspect in the robbery. Anyone with information on this case was asked to call the Culver City Police Department at 310-253-6316 or 310-253-6202.