Homeless man hit with hammer, robbed in his own tent while sleeping in Culver City: Police

A homeless man is in critical condition after he was attacked and robbed in his own tent while he was sleeping, Culver City Police announced Wednesday.

Officers responded to a Shell station on Sepulveda Boulevard early Wednesday morning to reports that a man was bleeding profusely from his head. Officers said the man told them he was sleeping in his tent in a nearby encampment when two people came into the tent, pepper sprayed him, and hit him in the head with a hammer.

The suspects made off with the man's cell phone and about $500 in cash, according to police.

Culver City Fire Department paramedics treated the man at the gas station, but the man still needed to be transported to the hospital. The man underwent emergency surgery and is in critical condition, police said.

Officers are still searching for the suspects. Anyone with information about the alleged attack are asked to call the department at 310-253-6316 or 310-253-6202.

