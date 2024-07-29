Man arrested after fatally shooting suspected car thief

article

A man was arrested and booked for murder after police say he shot and killed a man who he witnessed stealing a car.

On July 24, around 12:20 a.m., Riverside Police Officers responded to the 9100 block of Magnolia Avenue for a reported car theft that just occurred. Police say the car thief crashed into parked vehicles and a dumpster before stopping.

Police arrived to find the man slumped over and unresponsive in a stolen Honda Civic. The alleged car thief, identified as 35-year-old Alex Arzate, was shot in the head. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to Riverside police, 41-year-old Tony Ortiz, witnessed Arzate steal the Honda Civic, then produced a handgun and shot Arzate as he was driving away in the stolen car.

Detectives located Ortiz at his home in Perris several hours after the shooting and arrested him. During a search of his house, detectives found several firearms, one of which was used in the shooting.

Ortiz was booked for murder and weapons violations, and is currently being held on $1 million bail.











