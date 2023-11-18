Man alleges his record-winning Powerball ticket was stolen, state disputes claim and lawsuit

State officials claim that a lawsuit filed by a man who alleges he is the winner of the record-breaking November 2022 $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot should be dismissed, according to new court papers.

Authorities have denied Jose Rivera's claim in his Alhambra Superior Court lawsuit against the California State Lottery Commission that he is the lottery winner.

The commission maintains that Edwin G. Castro, also a defendant in the Rivera suit, is the proper winner as announced on Feb. 14.

In court papers filed Friday, the attorney general's office argued that any theft of a Powerball ticket should be addressed with law enforcement and the alleged thief, not the state lottery.

Despite officials request for Rivera to drop his suit, Rivera he has continuously declined and stands by his claims. In an amended complaint, Rivera says has paid a price for taking his stand.

"The plaintiff has received anonymous death threats for claiming that he is the rightful winner of the ticket and he been forced to leave his work as a gardener because of the risk to the security of his family and himself," the revised complaint states.

Rivera maintains he bought the victorious ticket at Joe's Service Center in Altadena the day before the Nov. 8 drawing, but that it was stolen by someone identified only as "Reggie," a co-defendant in the suit, on the same day. In subsequent court papers, Rivera's lawyers identified "Reggie" as Urachi F. Romero.