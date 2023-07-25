Man killed, another seriously injured in Reseda shooting involving LAPD

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Authorities are at the scene of a fatal shooting involving LAPD officers near a Denny's in Los Angeles' Reseda neighborhood.

According to police, officers were responding to the 7600 block of Reseda Boulevard around 11:10 a.m. Tuesday after receiving multiple reports of a man armed with a knife in the area.

At the scene, a shooting involving police happened, according to the LAPD. No officers were injured.

A man in his 30s died at the scene, officials said. It's unclear if that man was the suspect originally reported to have been armed with a knife.

Another person, also a man in his 30s, was taken to the hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries and was last listed in critical condition.

The investigation remains ongoing.

City News Service contributed to this report.