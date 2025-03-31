Driver crashes into multiple OC sheriff's patrol cars





Deputies were assisting firefighters with a vehicle fire early Monday morning when the crash happened. The driver, who became trapped in the vehicle after hitting the police barricade, was extricated and taken to the hospital. The cause of the crash is currently unknown.



An investigation is underway in Orange County after a driver crashed into multiple patrol cars overnight, according to the sheriff's department.

What we know:

Sheriff's deputies responded to a call to assist firefighters with a vehicle fire at a Shell gas station at Beach Boulevard and Orangewood Avenue in Stanton around 2:15 a.m. Monday.

They were there for just a few minutes when a second vehicle drove into the police barricade set up for street closures due to the car fire.

That driver hit multiple sheriff's vehicles, officials said.

The driver became trapped and had to be extricated from the vehicle. That person was taken to the hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

No sheriff's deputies or firefighters were injured.

The cause is under investigation.

The California Highway Patrol is leading the investigation.

What we don't know:

It's unknown why the driver crashed into the police barricade.

That person's current condition is unknown.