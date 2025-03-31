Driver crashes into multiple OC sheriff's patrol cars
An investigation is underway in Orange County after a driver crashed into multiple patrol cars overnight, according to the sheriff's department.
What we know:
Sheriff's deputies responded to a call to assist firefighters with a vehicle fire at a Shell gas station at Beach Boulevard and Orangewood Avenue in Stanton around 2:15 a.m. Monday.
They were there for just a few minutes when a second vehicle drove into the police barricade set up for street closures due to the car fire.
That driver hit multiple sheriff's vehicles, officials said.
The driver became trapped and had to be extricated from the vehicle. That person was taken to the hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.
No sheriff's deputies or firefighters were injured.
The cause is under investigation.
The California Highway Patrol is leading the investigation.
What we don't know:
It's unknown why the driver crashed into the police barricade.
That person's current condition is unknown.
The Source: Information for this story is from the Orange County Sheriff's Department and the Orange County Fire Authority.