Man accused of sexually assaulting student in Santa Monica College Library
SANTA MONICA, Calif. - Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying a man accused of sexually assaulting a student in the Santa Monica College Library on Wednesday morning.
What we know:
The alleged assault took place around 11:30 a.m. inside the Santa Monica College Library at 1900 Pico Blvd.
According to police, the suspect approached the victim, tapped them on the shoulder, and asked for a kiss. When the victim attempted to leave, the suspect grabbed the victim's groin area without consent before leaving the area in an unknown direction.
What we don't know:
The suspect's identity is unknown.
What's next:
The Santa Monica College Police Department is urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward.
Individuals can contact the department at 310-434-4300 or provide anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or lacrimestoppers.org.
The Source: Information for this story is from the Santa Monica College Police Department.