Man accused of sexually assaulting student in Santa Monica College Library

Published  May 1, 2025 12:44pm PDT
Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man accused of sexually assaulting a student inside the Santa Monica College Library. / Santa Monica College PD

    • A student was allegedly sexually assaulted in the Santa Monica College Library on Wednesday morning.
    • According to police, the suspect grabbed the victim's groin area without consent before running away.
    • Authorities are seeking public assistance in identifying the suspect and urge anyone with information to contact the Santa Monica College Police Department.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. - Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying a man accused of sexually assaulting a student in the Santa Monica College Library on Wednesday morning.

What we know:

The alleged assault took place around 11:30 a.m. inside the Santa Monica College Library at 1900 Pico Blvd.

According to police, the suspect approached the victim, tapped them on the shoulder, and asked for a kiss. When the victim attempted to leave, the suspect grabbed the victim's groin area without consent before leaving the area in an unknown direction.

What we don't know:

The suspect's identity is unknown. 

What's next:

The Santa Monica College Police Department is urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward. 

Individuals can contact the department at 310-434-4300 or provide anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or lacrimestoppers.org. 

The Source: Information for this story is from the Santa Monica College Police Department.


 

