Man accused of sexually assaulting student in Santa Monica College Library

The Brief A student was allegedly sexually assaulted in the Santa Monica College Library on Wednesday morning. According to police, the suspect grabbed the victim's groin area without consent before running away. Authorities are seeking public assistance in identifying the suspect and urge anyone with information to contact the Santa Monica College Police Department.



Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying a man accused of sexually assaulting a student in the Santa Monica College Library on Wednesday morning.

What we know:

The alleged assault took place around 11:30 a.m. inside the Santa Monica College Library at 1900 Pico Blvd.

According to police, the suspect approached the victim, tapped them on the shoulder, and asked for a kiss. When the victim attempted to leave, the suspect grabbed the victim's groin area without consent before leaving the area in an unknown direction.

What we don't know:

The suspect's identity is unknown.

What's next:

The Santa Monica College Police Department is urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Individuals can contact the department at 310-434-4300 or provide anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or lacrimestoppers.org.

The Source: Information for this story is from the Santa Monica College Police Department.



