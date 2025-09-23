Man accused of sexually assaulting children at religious gatherings in San Bernardino County arrested

article

The Brief Julio Cesar Vega Medina has been arrested in Yucca Valley on suspicion of multiple sexual assaults against minors. The investigation linked Medina to at least three victims in the Morongo Basin area and an additional sexual assault case in Gardena from 2012. Medina is being held without bail, and authorities are seeking any additional victims or information from the public.



A Yucca Valley man has been arrested in connection with a series of sexual assault cases involving minors that span several years.

What we know:

On Wednesday, September 17 at approximately 9 a.m., detectives from the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station arrested Julio Cesar Vega Medina, 52, on an outstanding felony arrest warrant.

The arrest came after three victims, aged 5 to 14, positively identified him as the person who sexually assaulted them.

The reported assaults occurred over several years at a private residence in Yucca Valley where Medina participated in religious gatherings.

During a search of his residence, deputies found evidence that connected him to a 2012 sexual assault case involving a minor in Gardena.

The Gardena Police Department had an active felony warrant for Medina's arrest, which was under one of his many aliases, including Julio Calzada-Vega, Julio Vega Calzada, Julio Cesar Vegha, and Julio Calzada.

Medina is currently being held without bail at the Morongo Basin jail. The Gardena Police Department has also placed a hold on him as part of their investigation.

What's next:

Anyone with additional information or who may be a victim is urged to contact Detective Tyler A. Bengard or Detective David Rodriguez of the Morongo Basin Station at (760) 366-4175.

Information can also be left anonymously by calling the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or at www.wetip.com.