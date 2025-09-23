Expand / Collapse search

Man accused of sexually assaulting children at religious gatherings in San Bernardino County arrested

Published  September 23, 2025 1:30pm PDT
Julio Cesar Vega Medina has been arrested in Yucca Valley on suspicion of multiple sexual assaults against minors. / San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department

The Brief

    • Julio Cesar Vega Medina has been arrested in Yucca Valley on suspicion of multiple sexual assaults against minors.
    • The investigation linked Medina to at least three victims in the Morongo Basin area and an additional sexual assault case in Gardena from 2012.
    • Medina is being held without bail, and authorities are seeking any additional victims or information from the public.

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - A Yucca Valley man has been arrested in connection with a series of sexual assault cases involving minors that span several years. 

What we know:

On Wednesday, September 17 at approximately 9 a.m., detectives from the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station arrested Julio Cesar Vega Medina, 52, on an outstanding felony arrest warrant. 

The arrest came after three victims, aged 5 to 14, positively identified him as the person who sexually assaulted them. 

The reported assaults occurred over several years at a private residence in Yucca Valley where Medina participated in religious gatherings.

During a search of his residence, deputies found evidence that connected him to a 2012 sexual assault case involving a minor in Gardena.

The Gardena Police Department had an active felony warrant for Medina's arrest, which was under one of his many aliases, including Julio Calzada-Vega, Julio Vega Calzada, Julio Cesar Vegha, and Julio Calzada.

Medina is currently being held without bail at the Morongo Basin jail. The Gardena Police Department has also placed a hold on him as part of their investigation.

What's next:

Anyone with additional information or who may be a victim is urged to contact Detective Tyler A. Bengard or Detective David Rodriguez of the Morongo Basin Station at (760) 366-4175. 

Information can also be left anonymously by calling the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or at www.wetip.com.

The Source: Information for this story is from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

