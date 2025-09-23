Man accused of sexually assaulting children at religious gatherings in San Bernardino County arrested
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - A Yucca Valley man has been arrested in connection with a series of sexual assault cases involving minors that span several years.
What we know:
On Wednesday, September 17 at approximately 9 a.m., detectives from the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station arrested Julio Cesar Vega Medina, 52, on an outstanding felony arrest warrant.
The arrest came after three victims, aged 5 to 14, positively identified him as the person who sexually assaulted them.
The reported assaults occurred over several years at a private residence in Yucca Valley where Medina participated in religious gatherings.
During a search of his residence, deputies found evidence that connected him to a 2012 sexual assault case involving a minor in Gardena.
The Gardena Police Department had an active felony warrant for Medina's arrest, which was under one of his many aliases, including Julio Calzada-Vega, Julio Vega Calzada, Julio Cesar Vegha, and Julio Calzada.
Medina is currently being held without bail at the Morongo Basin jail. The Gardena Police Department has also placed a hold on him as part of their investigation.
What's next:
Anyone with additional information or who may be a victim is urged to contact Detective Tyler A. Bengard or Detective David Rodriguez of the Morongo Basin Station at (760) 366-4175.
Information can also be left anonymously by calling the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or at www.wetip.com.
The Source: Information for this story is from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.