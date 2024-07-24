Man accused of recording woman in Target dressing room
BUENA PARK, Calif. - Do you recognize him?
Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying a man accused of recording a woman in a Buena Park Target dressing room on July 19.
According to police, the woman was trying on clothes when she noticed someone had reached under the dressing room door and was recording her with a cell phone.
The woman confronted the suspect and chased him to the parking lot, where he left the scene in a small blue SUV similar to a Honda CRV, police said.
The man is described as 6 feet tall, weighing 200 lbs., between 40 and 50 years old, with short black/gray hair. He was wearing a gray shirt, black athletic pants, and sunglasses.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective K. Vu at (714)562-3968 or email kvu@bppd.com.