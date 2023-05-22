Man accused of threatening 2 with pickaxe after crashing car into Lake Forest house

A man crashed a car into a house in Lake Forest Monday and then allegedly threatened two people with a pickaxe before sheriff's deputies subdued him, authorities said.

Orange County sheriff's deputies were dispatched at 11:54 a.m. to the 2200 block of Robin Street after a gray Kia sedan slammed into a house, Orange County sheriff's Sgt. Michael Woodroof said. When the driver got out of the car he obtained a pickaxe and threatened two people, Woodroof alleged.

Deputies subdued him with less-than-lethal weapons and took him to an area hospital to be treated for an apparent head injury he suffered in the crash, Woodroof said.

SUGGESTED: 2 killed by alleged hit-and-run driver in Exposition Park identified

No one was injured in the crash or the incident with the pickaxe, he said.