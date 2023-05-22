Couple killed by alleged hit-and-run driver in Exposition Park

A man is in custody after allegedly killing two people while speeding, then fleeing the scene of the crash in South Los Angeles, authorities said Sunday.

Firefighters and paramedics dispatched at 12:38 a.m. to 3998 S. Normandie Ave. reported two people dead at the scene, said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The suspect, a man his 30s, was driving a white Jeep Wrangler Rubicon that struck a white BMW that was exiting a drive-thru restaurant at the corner of Normandie and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, officials said.

The two occupants inside the BMW, a 21-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The suspect fled the scene on foot and was later arrested at his home.

"After the collision the driver fled immediately on foot. There were witnesses that basically gave chase, followed him, tried to stay within eyesight of the suspect, which eventually led to his being taken into custody," LAPD Detective Ryan Moreno told reporters at the scene.

One person at the scene who heard the crash estimated to ABC7 that the Jeep was going as fast as 80 mph. The station also reported that police were looking into whether alcohol and/or nearby street racing activity were factors in the crash.