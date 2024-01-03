Man accused of shooting, killing 4-month-old puppy during domestic dispute

article

Police are searching for the man they say shot and killed a 4-month-old puppy during a domestic dispute earlier this week.

David Sumlin is accused of killing the dog on Jan. 2, police announced Wednesday. On that day, police said Sumlin got into an argument with another person, and that's when he threatened their pet.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, during the argument, Sumlin held a pillow over the puppy and pointed a gun at it. He then said, "It's either you or the dog," before firing two shots, hitting the dog. Officers took the puppy to a local animal shelter, where it later died.

Police are still looking for Sumlin. They said he's a Black man with black hair and brown eyes. He's about 6 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. The LAPD said Sumlin frequents the area of 7th Street and Stanford Avenue in downtown LA, and that the gun used in the shooting is still unaccounted for.

Officers say if you see Sumlin, do not approach him, but call 911.