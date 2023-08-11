Man accused of sexually assaulting, drugging 5 women in LA, West Hollywood

article

A man is accused of sexually assaulting and drugging at least five women – all under the age of 22 at the time of the alleged incidents – across Los Angeles and West Hollywood.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna and Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón issued a joint statement Friday announcing the arrest of 37-year-old Andrey "Cosmo" Nguyen.

Nguyen is charged with seven counts of rape by use of drugs, three counts of sexual penetration by anesthesia or controlled substance, one count of sale/transportation/offer to sell controlled substance and a count of sexual battery.

Authorities are worried there may be more victims. Anyone with information on Nguyen is asked to call 562-946-7960.