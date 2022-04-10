Man accused of discharging gun inside Culver City home

A man, suspected of being drunk, was arrested on suspicion of negligent discharge of a firearm for allegedly firing at least two shots inside his Culver City home, authorities said Sunday.

The suspect's girlfriend called police at about 8 p.m. Saturday to report that he had fired a shot inside their home in the 4000 block of Van Buren Place, was drunk and had access to other firearms, the Culver City Police Department reported.

She was able to evacuate from the residence just prior to police arrival, when officers say they confirmed that the man was likely armed and fired at least two shots inside the home.

"Members from the Culver City Police Department Drone Team responded and utilized a drone to keep and overhead watch on the suspect's residence," police said.

The suspect left the home voluntarily following a brief negotiation with crisis negotiators, and was booked on suspicion of negligent discharge of a firearm.

