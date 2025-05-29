Man accused of crashing into Jennifer Aniston's gate not mentally fit for trial, judge rules

The Brief A Mississippi man accused of crashing into Jennifer Aniston's Bel Air home has been deemed mentally incompetent to stand trial. Jimmy Wayne Carwyle faces felony stalking and vandalism charges and has reportedly harassed Aniston since 2023. Criminal proceedings are delayed while Carwyle undergoes treatment; his motive for the incident remains unknown.



A Mississippi man accused of crashing his vehicle into the front gate of Jennifer Aniston's Bel Air home has been deemed mentally incompetent to stand trial, delaying criminal proceedings.

What we know:

Jimmy Wayne Carwyle, 48, has been found mentally incompetent to stand trial on felony charges of stalking and vandalism, with an aggravating circumstance of the threat of great bodily harm.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Maria Cavalluzzi made the ruling after reviewing reports from two psychiatrists who both concluded Carwyle is not currently competent to proceed with the criminal case.

Carwyle has been in custody since his arrest on May 5, when he allegedly crashed his vehicle into the front gate of Aniston's Bel Air home, causing substantial damage.

The District Attorney's Office states that Carwyle has allegedly been harassing Aniston since March 2023 through "unwanted social media, voicemail and email messages," with some social media posts reportedly referring to her as his wife.

Timeline:

March 2023: Jimmy Wayne Carwyle allegedly begins harassing Jennifer Aniston by sending unwanted social media, voicemail, and email messages.

May 5: Carwyle is arrested by officers from the Los Angeles Police Department's West Los Angeles station after private security guards detained him outside Aniston's Bel Air home, where he allegedly crashed into the front gate.

May 8: Deputy Public Defender Toral Malik enters a not guilty plea on behalf of Carwyle, but questions his mental competency. Judge Keith L. Schwartz suspends criminal proceedings, orders Carwyle to have no contact with Jennifer Aniston, and to stay 100 yards away from her residence, pending a mental competency evaluation.

Last week: An initial psychiatrist assesses Carwyle and concludes he is "not currently competent."

Thursday, May 29: A second psychiatrist, appointed at the defense's request, agrees with the initial assessment. Judge Maria Cavalluzzi reviews both reports and rules Carwyle mentally incompetent to stand trial, suspending criminal proceedings.

June 26: Carwyle is due back in court for a hearing to determine his placement. His attorney has also requested that the initial psychiatrist prepare a report to determine his eligibility for a mental health diversion program. Aniston's attorney will be allowed to speak at this hearing.

What they're saying:

District Attorney Nathan Hochman stated, "Stalking is a crime that can quickly escalate from harassment to dangerous, violent actions, threatening the safety of victims and our communities. My office is committed to aggressively prosecuting those who stalk and terrorize others, ensuring they are held accountable."

Deputy Public Defender Robert Krauss noted that the ruling of mental incompetence was "not the outcome his client would have preferred."

What's next:

Criminal proceedings against Carwyle are suspended.

He is scheduled to return to court on June 26 for a hearing to determine his placement. At this hearing, his attorney will seek to determine if he is eligible for a mental health diversion program, and an attorney representing Aniston will also be permitted to speak.

If convicted as charged, Carwyle faces up to three years in prison.