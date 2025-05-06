Jennifer Aniston Bel Air incident: Driver arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism

A suspect was arrested Monday night on suspicion of felony vandalism after he allegedly drove his car through the gates of Jennifer Aniston's Bel Air home.

What we know:

The Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday identified the driver as 48-year-old Jimmy Wayne Carwyle.

According to authorities, officers responded to a 911 call reporting a burglary suspect in the 900 block of Airole Way around 12:20 p.m. Monday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man crashes car thru gates of Jennifer Aniston's Los Angeles home: TMZ

Private security at the home detained Carwyle while waiting for police to arrive.

TMZ was the first to report the home belonged to the "Friends" actress.

The publication reported Aniston was home when the incident took place.

What we don't know:

An initial court date or bail amount is not known.

The motive is under investigation.