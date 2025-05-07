Man charged with stalking after crashing into Jennifer Aniston's Bel Air home

The Brief Felony charges have been filed against a Mississippi man accused of stalking actress Jennifer Aniston. On May 5, Jimmy Wayne Carwyle crashed his car into the front gate of her Bel Air home. According to the DA's office, Carwyle has been harassing Aniston since 2023.



Felony charges have been filed against a man accused of stalking and crashing into the front gate of Jennifer Aniston's Bel Air home.

What we know:

Jimmy Wayne Carwyle, 48, of Mississippi, is charged with one count each of felony stalking and felony vandalism. He faces an aggravating circumstance of the threat of great bodily harm. If convicted as charged, he faces three years in state prison.

According to the LA County DA's Office, between March 1, 2023 and May 5, 2025, Carwyle repeatedly harassed Aniston by sending her unwanted social media, voicemail, and email messages.

On May 5, at around 12:20 p.m., Carwyle allegedly crashed his car through her front gate. He was arrested by her security guard before police arrived on scene.

What they're saying:

"Stalking is a crime that can quickly escalate from harassment to dangerous, violent actions, threatening the safety of victims and our communities," District Attorney Hochman said. "My office is committed to aggressively prosecuting those who stalk and terrorize others, ensuring they are held accountable."