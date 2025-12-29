Mammoth Mountain ski patroller injured in avalanche dies from injuries

The Brief Mammoth Mountain ski patroller Cole Murphy, 30, died Sunday from injuries sustained during an avalanche while performing mitigation work on Friday morning. The resort closed for two days following the incident on Lincoln Mountain, which also left a second patroller with non-life-threatening injuries. This is the second patrol fatality at the resort in two seasons, following the death of patroller Claire Murphy in a similar incident earlier this year.



One of two ski patrollers injured in an avalanche during mitigation work at Mammoth Mountain on Friday has died, according to his family.

What we know:

Cole Murphy, 30, was critically injured around 7:30 a.m. on Lincoln Mountain while performing routine avalanche control work prior to the resort's opening.

Two patrollers were caught in the slide; while one underwent surgery for non-life-threatening injuries, Murphy was hospitalized in critical condition before passing away two days later.

The resort was closed for two days as crews assessed high avalanche danger following a massive Christmas week storm.

The backstory:

The fatal incident follows a historic "Christmas miracle" storm that dumped over five feet of snow on the Sierra Nevada resort in just 72 hours.

This marks the second time a ski patroller has died during mitigation work at Mammoth Mountain in 2025.

In February, Claire Murphy —who was not related to Cole—died following an avalanche in the same general area on Lincoln Mountain.

What they're saying:

The Mammoth Mountain Ski Patrol described Murphy as an experienced professional with a "deep passion for the mountains and love for his career."

In a statement released on Sunday, Cole Murphy's family shared the impact he had on his community.

"The mountain was where Cole felt most alive. It was his place of purpose, his community, and his second home," the family said. "Serving on ski patrol wasn't just a role for him—it was a calling."

The family added that he "moved through the world with kindness, intention, and a wholehearted devotion to the life he chose."

"We find ourselves without the right words, but never without love. We are profoundly grateful for the compassion, tenderness, and support that have surrounded our family during this unimaginable time. As we begin to navigate the path ahead, we carry with us the memories, the love, and the bright, enduring light that Cole brought into all of our lives."

Big picture view:

Avalanche mitigation is a standard but high-risk procedure at mountain resorts, where patrollers use explosives or physical triggers to release unstable snow before the public arrives.