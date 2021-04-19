Mamba out: Kobe Bryant's shoe deal with Nike has expired

article

It appears sports fans across the world will no longer see new Nike commercials honoring the late Kobe Bryant.

Nike confirmed Monday that its contract with the late Lakers legend has ended. According to a report from ESPN's Nick DePaula, Bryant's estate did not renew the contract with the shoe giant.

Below is a full statement issued by Nike:

"Kobe Bryant was an important part of Nike’s deep connection to consumers. He pushed us and made everyone around him better. Though our contractual relationship has ended, he remains a deeply loved member of the Nike family."

Known for quirky commercials like "the Kobe system" or powerful on-air tributes like "Better," narrated by rapper Kendrick Lamar, Bryant signed with Nike in the early 2000s after starting his NBA career with Adidas in 1996.

