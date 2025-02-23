Malibu reaches major milestone in post-fire recovery

In a significant step forward for Malibu's recovery efforts, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has completed the first full debris removal of a burned property on Pacific Coast Highway.

This marks the first coastal site cleared in phase 2 since the devastating fire, involving the removal of ash, burned structures, and foundations.

What we know:

The debris removal is part of a coordinated effort by Public Works and the Army Corps to expedite the recovery process.

They are working to process "right of entry forms" to ensure that phase 2 proceeds safely.

What they're saying:

Supervisor Lindsey Horvath emphasized the focus on assisting residents in returning home and safeguarding the beaches.

"Public Works and Army Corps are processing the right of entry forms as quickly as possible to make this phase two process go swiftly, smoothly and safely," she stated.

What's next:

With the first property cleared, the rebuilding process is expected to commence soon, offering hope to residents eager to return to their homes and restore their community.

The ongoing efforts aim to balance the needs of residents with environmental protection, particularly the preservation of Malibu's iconic beaches.