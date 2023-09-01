Vigil held for man stabbed to death in Malibu

A vigil was held Thursday night for a man who was stabbed to death in Malibu last week.

Loved ones gathered at Las Tunas Beach in Malibu where Emmanuel Baltazar Silva was found stabbed on Aug. 22.

On the night he was killed, authorities had responded to a call reporting a domestic violence dispute between a man and a woman near the 19400 block of Pacific Coast Highway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

That's where they found Silva suffering from a stab wound to the upper torso.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man stabbed to death in Malibu: LASD

He was taken to a hospital where he died.

On a GoFundMe page created to raise money for his funeral, loved ones described Silva as a "good-hearted, kind-spirited person loved by everyone he came across. He was a loving son, brother, and amongst all - an amazing father. Just his mere presence would light up any room he walked into."

Emmanuel Baltazar Silva. (Credit: GoFundMe)

Deputies told FOX 11 they are looking for a woman in connection with the man's stabbing death, but did not release any further suspect information.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the "P3 Tips" Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.