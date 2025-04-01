Calabasas mobile home fire leaves woman dead

The Brief A woman was killed in a mobile home fire on Monday, March 31. Another woman was able to get out of the burning home. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.



A woman was killed after a mobile home in Calabasas went up in flames.

What we know:

Los Angeles County fire officials said they received 911 calls about a mobile home on fire in the 23700 block of Mulholland Highway just after 3:40 p.m. on Monday, March 31.

After knocking down the flames, firefighters searched the property where they found a 45-year-old woman’s body. The victim was reportedly in a wheelchair.

Neighbors said the victim lived in the home with her three daughters.

In addition, a firefighter was injured by a heat-related injury.

What they're saying:

A second person was able to escape the flames and a neighbor claims what she told him raised a red flag.

"I ran, got the hose, started spraying the roof down of the house next door that was burning. And then she was in the backyard. She was in her backyard yelling, ‘Call 911, call 9-1-1, right?’ And I'm like, why are you in your house still? Rght, because like, you know, obviously she's not thinking straight. She's in shock. I'm, like, ‘Get the hell over on my side of the fence.’ So she jumps the fence on my side," a neighbor said. "So she jumps the fence on my side. And I'm like, go to the street, please, and she's screaming bloody murder [saying] 'I didn't mean to do it. made me to do it.'"

It’s unclear if she shared that information with authorities.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.