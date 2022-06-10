Malibu gas station manager shot during robbery, deputies searching for suspect

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office are looking for the suspect who shot a gas station store manager during a robbery in Malibu.

The shooting happened at the Speedway gas station off PCH and Heathercliff Rd. around noon Friday.

Officials say security footage, which has not been released yet, shows the victim handing cash to the suspect before getting shot.

The victim was airlifted to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The suspect fled before deputies arrived on scene, however the getaway vehicle was located by the Getty Villa.

The community says the store manager was well known and liked by many.

Deputies continue to search for the suspect; anyone with information is urged to contact the LA County Sheriff’s Department.