Mountain Lion attacks little boy at Malibu Creek State Park

A little boy is recovering after being attacked by a mountain lion at Malibu State Creek Park.

The attack occurred just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the Tapia Park section of the state park, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW).

According to the department, the family was having a picnic when the mountain lion attacked the 4-year-old.

"One or more adults charged at the lion, and it released the boy. Multiple witnesses saw the attack and observed the mountain lion climb up a nearby tree. The lion remained in the tree until State Parks rangers arrived," the CDFW said in a statement.

The boy was airlifted to Northridge Hospital Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. He was released from the hospital Monday morning.

CDFW deemed the mountain lion a threat to public safety and euthanized it.

Per protocol, wildlife officers collected evidence samples from the bite and scratch wounds and the victim’s clothing. The evidence samples were confirmed as a DNA match by CDFW’s Wildlife Forensic Lab in Sacramento, officials said.

The investigation is being handled by California State Parks.