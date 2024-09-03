Mountain Lion attacks little boy at Malibu Creek State Park
LOS ANGELES - A little boy is recovering after being attacked by a mountain lion at Malibu State Creek Park.
The attack occurred just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the Tapia Park section of the state park, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW).
According to the department, the family was having a picnic when the mountain lion attacked the 4-year-old.
"One or more adults charged at the lion, and it released the boy. Multiple witnesses saw the attack and observed the mountain lion climb up a nearby tree. The lion remained in the tree until State Parks rangers arrived," the CDFW said in a statement.
The boy was airlifted to Northridge Hospital Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. He was released from the hospital Monday morning.
SUGGESTED:
- Coyotes spotted near Park La Brea in LA's Mid-Wilshire area
- $1 million Powerball ticket sold in California in Aug. 31 drawing
- Rancho Palos Verdes resident faces power cutoff amid land movement crisis; Officials urge Governor's help
CDFW deemed the mountain lion a threat to public safety and euthanized it.
Per protocol, wildlife officers collected evidence samples from the bite and scratch wounds and the victim’s clothing. The evidence samples were confirmed as a DNA match by CDFW’s Wildlife Forensic Lab in Sacramento, officials said.
The investigation is being handled by California State Parks.