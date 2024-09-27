Speed cameras coming to PCH in Malibu after Newsom signs bill into law

Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday signed legislation aimed at improving safety along a dangerous stretch of Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) in Malibu.

Senate Bill 1297 allows Malibu to install up to five automated speed cameras, particularly in high-risk areas like school zones.

The law also requires that clear signage be posted to notify drivers of the system, and a public education campaign will be released before enforcement begins, Newsom's office said in a statement.

Since 2010, over 60 people have died in traffic-related collisions along PCH. City officials hope the new speed cameras will help reduce speeding and prevent accidents.

"We are incredibly grateful to Governor Newsom for signing this life-saving bill into law. SB 1297 is a major victory for public safety in Malibu, and it brings us one step closer to making PCH safer for everyone who travels through our city," said Malibu Mayor Doug Stewart.

In May, Malibu launched a campaign titled "Go Safely PCH" which focuses on road improvement, education, and enforcement.

"We know speed cameras can help curb reckless speeding - an issue this beautiful stretch of highway has been plagued with for years - so I am grateful the Governor recognizes the important role this equipment will play in saving lives," said Senator Ben Allen who authored the bill.

Newsom also signed two other bills focused on enhancing transportation infrastructure and accountability across the state.

SB 960 sets long-term goals for safer and more inclusive transportation infrastructure. It requires Caltrans to integrate street features—such as pedestrian, bike, and transit facilities—into future projects, with a focus on underserved areas.

AB 2086 complements both short and long-term road safety efforts by increasing transparency in the state’s transportation investments. The bill requires Caltrans to provide a clear financial breakdown of investments on a public dashboard, allowing Californians to track how funds are allocated.